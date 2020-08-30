Orr, James C. "Jim" July 8, 1954 - August 24, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Betty Orr. Survived by cousins and many close friends. Enjoyed playing putt putt, table tennis, remodeling, designing and loved going on road trips. A very good friend who was always ready to lend a hand. Internment in Griswold, IA at Whipple Cemetery in September.
