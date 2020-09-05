 Skip to main content
Ortmeier, John H. Jr.
Ortmeier, John H. Jr.

Ortmeier, John H. Jr. July 1, 1943 - September 1, 2020 Age 77, of Omaha. Preceded in death by, wife of 53 years, Geraldine; parents, John Sr and Marcella; sister, Janice. Survived by, daughter, Rhonda Janky (Greg) and granddaughter, Madison; son, Russell Ortmeier (Sharon) and grandchildren, Austen and Amanda; son, Kevin Ortmeier (Amy) and grandchildren, Sophie and Ellie; sister, Jonneth Schwartz (Tom); mother-in-law, Elma Bart; nieces and nephews, Cindy, Connie, Colleen, Susie, Randy, Renee, Todd and Kim. The family will receive friends Monday, September 7th, 5-7pm, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at the church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 8th, 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment: Mt Calvary Cemetery in Elkhorn. Memorials are suggested to the Methodist Hospital Foundation - Palliative Care; or Masses. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

