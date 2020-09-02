Osterfoss, Warren W. November 15, 1947 - August 30, 2020 Age 72, of Gretna, died surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Ottumwa, IA to Clyde and Mary Louise Osterfoss. He is survived by his sister, Mary Elaine Barnard of Ankeny, IA; son, Steve Osterfoss and his wife, Kim, of Omaha; daughter, Mary Denise Osterfoss of Gretna; daughter, Deitra Osterfoss of Gretna; daughter, Corinna Lockee and her husband, Reed, of Gretna; grandchildren, Justin and Kayla Osterfoss, Oliver Osterfoss, Emma Huskey, Shane Huskey, Aiden Lockee, Ethan Lockee, Luke Lockee, Leo Lockee; and great-grandchildren, Tanis Osterfoss and Mary Ahrilyn Osterfoss. He was cared for by his wife of over 30 years, Rita Osterfoss. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Clyde DeVerne Osterfoss. SERVICE will be at 10:30am, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Gretna, NE. Internment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Gretna, NE. Celebration of Life to follow.
