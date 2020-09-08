 Skip to main content
Otte, Jacob Vernon "Jake"
Otte, Jacob Vernon "Jake" April 24, 2006 - September 4, 2020 Survived by his parents, Dave and Sonya; brother, Zach; and beloved dog Stella. A Private Service will be held on Thursday, September 10, at 11am. To watch a livestream of the service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Jake's memory at a later date. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

