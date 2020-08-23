Oventhal, Jennifer R. "Jenn" Age 48. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Thelma. Jenn grew up in Queens, moving later to FL and PA before settling in Omaha for 22 years. She worked for many years as a Mail Specialist at First National Bank followed by First Data. Through the years, her strength, perserverance, fellowship and guidance led her proudly to reach 20 years of sobriety. Jenn, also known as "Red", was a feisty, free-spirited, lovable, real New Yorker at heart, "I Did It My Way". She enjoyed spending time with family and friends: fishing, sharing a meal, watching movies, taking road trips, attending Pride, concerts (especially Reba), and everything about wolves. Most of all, Jenn treasured her nieces and nephews, whom she loved to the moon and back. Survived and dearly missed by her devoted companion Karen; sisters, Joan (Mike) and Susan; nieces, Lauren and Madison; nephews, Jeff, Robert, Brandon and Josh; great-niece Ryleigh; beloved friend Heidi; cherished dog Gizmo; and many close friends. Jenn wanted to be wild, beautiful and free (swimming with the dolphins) in the sea. A private, Seaside Memorial will be held at a later date.
