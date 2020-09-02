Parris, Francia E. (Harte) September 21, 1933 - August 21, 2020 Age 86. Preceded in death by husband, York R. Parris, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn L. Ward (Rev. Aiden), Elaine G. Brown (Darnley) and Erline L. Green; brothers-in-law, Noel F. Parris (Cynthia) and Ervin O. Parris; goddaughters, Michelle Green and Joycelyn Brooks. Survived by her daughters, Valerie A. Parris Bolden and Michelle L. Parris; son, York R. Parris, Jr.; special sons, Hector F. Leguillow (Rhonda) and Anthony G. Hart; special daughter, Janine Davis Burrow (Darryl); grandchildren, Angela R. Dolezal (Scott) and Danielle L. Parris; special grandchildren, Steven A. Leguillow (Milenka) and Tinissia M. English; great-grandchildren, Sophia G. A. and Maxwell J. J. Dolezal; special great-grandchildren, Leguillows and Englishes; brother, Lloyd M. Harte; sister, Laverne Y. Berry; special sister, Janice Collins Brooks; sister-in-law, M. Jane Parris, MA; brother-in-law, Joseph Green, MA; nieces, nephews, cousins; special families: Morris, Pickard, Martin, Sasser, Burnett, Taylor, Miller, Brooks and Noble; and a host of other relatives and friends. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Saturday, Sept. 5, 1011am, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. To view the video of the visitation and the service, go to the website below and click the link at the bottom of the Parris obituary. Inurnment: Cambridge, MA. Memorials: American Cancer Society, MS Society of Omaha, Children's Hospital & Medical Center. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
