Parris, Francia E. (Harte)
Parris, Francia E. (Harte)

Parris, Francia E. (Harte) September 21, 1933 - August 21, 2020 Age 86 RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Saturday, September 5, 1011am, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. To view the video of the visitation and the service, go to the website below and click the link at the bottom of the Parris obituary. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

