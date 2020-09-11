Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Pauly, Francis J. December 7, 1935 - September 8, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, JoAnne Pauly; parents, Ray and Marie Pauly; 4 siblings. Survived by children, Julie McNeil, Lori Pauly, Chuck Pauly, Kari (Ken) Reynolds; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and siblings. VISITATION begins Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3:30pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 4:30pm. Memorials to the family. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com