Pauly, Francis J. December 7, 1935 - September 8, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, JoAnne Pauly; parents, Ray and Marie Pauly; 4 siblings. Survived by children, Julie McNeil, Lori Pauly, Chuck Pauly, Kari (Ken) Reynolds; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and siblings. VISITATION begins Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3:30pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 4:30pm. Memorials to the family. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
