Pavlis, Steve J. May 26, 1956 - August 23, 2020 Age 64, of Cedar Creek. Steve is survived his two daughters: Lisa Pavlis and fianc� Thom Tworek; Cindy Pavlis, all of Omaha; grandson, Tito; mother, Mary Ann Pavlis of La Vista; sister, Bev Bonner and husband Keith of Papillion; brother, Rich Pavlis of Bellevue; nephew, Kris Bonner; two nieces, Joann Walters, all of Omaha; Kay Golda and husband Luke of La Vista; two great-nieces: Emma, Emery; and great-nephew, Emmett. Private Family Graveside Service will held at the Bohemian Cemetery in Omaha and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Family. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.