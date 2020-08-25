 Skip to main content
Pavlis, Steve J. May 26, 1956 - August 23, 2020 Age 64, of Cedar Creek. Steve is survived his two daughters: Lisa Pavlis and fianc� Thom Tworek; Cindy Pavlis, all of Omaha; grandson, Tito; mother, Mary Ann Pavlis of La Vista; sister, Bev Bonner and husband Keith of Papillion; brother, Rich Pavlis of Bellevue; nephew, Kris Bonner; two nieces, Joann Walters, all of Omaha; Kay Golda and husband Luke of La Vista; two great-nieces: Emma, Emery; and great-nephew, Emmett. Private Family Graveside Service will held at the Bohemian Cemetery in Omaha and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Family. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

