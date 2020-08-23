Perini, Fulvio, Ph.D. August 7, 1932 - August 18, 2020 Survived by wife, Elizabeth M. Perini; children: Robert (Karen), Katherine "Kat" Anderson (Dana), Mike, and Edward; grandchildren; Natalie and Nate, Michael, Megan, Thomas and William; sister, Maria Aguzzi (Fabio); nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends (observing CDC guidelines) on Monday, August 24th from 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, August 25th at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" St. Interment with military honors: Wednesday, October 26th at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. The family requests that everyone wear masks at the services. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
