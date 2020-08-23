 Skip to main content
Perkins, Lalar Sarah
Perkins, Lalar Sarah She leaves behind to mourn her: her beloved son, Phillip; daughter-in-law, Terri; grandchildren: Alesia, Phillip and Branden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and lifelong friends. VISITATION: 4-6pm Monday, August 24th, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. VIRTUAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, August 25th. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lalar Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

