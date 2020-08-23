Perkins, Lalar Sarah She leaves behind to mourn her: her beloved son, Phillip; daughter-in-law, Terri; grandchildren: Alesia, Phillip and Branden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and lifelong friends. VISITATION: 4-6pm Monday, August 24th, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. VIRTUAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, August 25th. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lalar Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.