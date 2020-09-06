 Skip to main content
Perry, Elva
Perry, Elva

Perry, Elva Age 81 Omaha. Died on September 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and son. Survived by two daughters; two sons; six grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild. VISITATION: Thursday from 1:30-2:30pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, with GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 2:30pm in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center Street 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

