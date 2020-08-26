 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peters, George Edward
0 entries

Peters, George Edward

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Peters, George Edward October 23, 1942 - August 24, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, August 29th from 12 Noon to 1pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of George Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert