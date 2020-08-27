Peters, George Edward October 23, 1942 - August 24, 2020 George Edward Peters passed away August 24, 2020 in Omaha, NE. George was born October 23, 1942 to Glenn Willard and Mary Darlene (Dodson) Peters in North Platte, NE. George graduated from North Platte High School in 1961 and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Iowa State University in 1967. George taught biology at Benson High School in Omaha from 1967 to 1970. He completed a Master's Degree in Entomology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1972. George spent much of his career as a steward of this country's natural resources, working as an Environmental Planner at Waccamaw Regional Planning and Development Council in Georgetown, SC, at Southern Tier Central Regional Planning and Development Board in Corning, NY, and at Upland Industries Corp. He continued this work as a Real Estate Agent at Union Pacific Resources in Denver, CO and Ft. Worth, TX, Landman at Anadarko Petroleum, The Woodlands, TX, and Vice President for Uinta Development Company. He was an expert on the Union Pacific Land Grant, often recalling minute and obscure details on long road trips, much to his daughters' chagrin. On August 12, 1967, George was married to Cynthia Keeney in Grinnell, IA. To this union, one son, Christopher David Peters, was born. George was married to Mariruth Flint on May 31, 1980 in Mondamin, IA. They have two daughters, Stefanie Caroline Peters and Samantha Noelle Peters. George was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Floyd and Lucille Flint. He is survived by his wife, Mariruth Peters; sister, Mary Aupperle; brother, James Peters; son, Chris (Anna) Peters; daughters, Stefanie Peters and Samantha Peters; and granddaughter, Jessica Peters. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, August 29th from 12 Noon to 1pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3:30pm, Little Sioux Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
