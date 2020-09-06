Petersen, Gary E. December 23, 1946 - August 1, 2020 Gary Petersen, of Bennington NE, was preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Frieda Petersen; and son, David Petersen. He is survived by his sons, Douglas of Seattle WA, and Matthew of Japan; granddaughter, Sofia (Japan); sister, Marge Eells; Glenda Beiermann; nephew, Mike Eells; niece, Michelle Brennan; and grandnephews, Trintin Gatrost-Eells and Gabe Nelson. SERVICES will be held at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
