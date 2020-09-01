 Skip to main content
Pettit, Helen Marie August 18, 1927 - August 31, 2020 Of Council Bluffs. Helen was the executive to the vice-president at Enron Corp. and worked for the trust dept. at Council Bluffs Savings Bank retiring in 1990. Preceded by parents, George and Julia (Skomal) Kriegler, Sr; husband, Bob Pettit in 2008; brothers, George Kriegler, Jr. and Bernard Kriegler. Survived by her children, Robert Pettit, Jr., Gary Pettit, John (Mary Ellen) Pettit, Michelle (Bob) Mescher, all of Co. Bluffs; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia O'Neil; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Joanne Pettit; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margaret and Bob Darnell; sister-in-law, Betty Kriegler all of Co. Bluffs; many nieces and nephews. RECITATION OF THE ROSARY: Wednesday, 6pm, followed by visitation with the family until 8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, 10am, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Inurnment in Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

