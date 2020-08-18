You have permission to edit this article.
Pickerill, Mary Louise Wilson "Mary Lou"
Pickerill, Mary Louise Wilson "Mary Lou"

Pickerill, Mary Louise Wilson "Mary Lou" October 4, 1931 - August 14, 2020 Mary Lou Pickerill, age 88 of Syracuse, passed away August 14, 2020. Funeral Service for the family: 1pm Wedesday, August 19, at the United Methodist Church, Syracuse, NE. Social distancing PUBLIC GRAVESIDE SERVICE at Park Hill Cemetery, Syracuse 1:45pm Wednesday, August 19. Livestream www.fusselmanallenharvey.com. FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 644 Park Street, Syracuse, NE 68446 | (402) 269-2441

