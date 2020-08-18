Pickerill, Mary Louise Wilson "Mary Lou" October 4, 1931 - August 14, 2020 Mary Lou Pickerill, age 88 of Syracuse, passed away August 14, 2020. Funeral Service for the family: 1pm Wedesday, August 19, at the United Methodist Church, Syracuse, NE. Social distancing PUBLIC GRAVESIDE SERVICE at Park Hill Cemetery, Syracuse 1:45pm Wednesday, August 19. Livestream www.fusselmanallenharvey.com. FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 644 Park Street, Syracuse, NE 68446 | (402) 269-2441
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Pickerill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.