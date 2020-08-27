Pietramale, Jeanie V. June 27, 1926 - August 21, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Luigi and Giovanina; brothers: Mike (Vi), Ray (Genevieve), Jack (Joyce) and Ernie Pietramale; sisters: Edith Fouts (Ray), Gemma Biga (Leo), and Dora Luczynski (Joe). Survived by sister, Emma Burck; brothers, Henry and Lee (Vera) Pietramale; many nieces and nephews. Following CDC guidelines, the family will receive friends on Friday, August 28th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10th St., with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 29th at 10:30am at St. Francis Cabrini Church. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For memorials, the family prefers Masses or donations to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
