Pitt, Jerry D. August 14, 1952 - August 17, 2020 Survived by children: Jeremy Pitt, Jason Pitt (Kayla), Jessica Pitt, and Justin Pitt; grandchildren: Autumn, Riley, Lincoln, and Truman; sisters, Sherry Lathrop (Tim) and Susan; and brothers, Gary Pitt and Michael Williams (Alicia). VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, August 21st from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 22nd, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2pm, Valley View Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
