Pleake, Sandra S. January 23, 1941 - August 27, 2020 Preceded in death by sister, Elizabeth Belt. Survived by children, Ken (Jaye) Pleake, Sherry Christiansen, and Michelle McCracken; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Wednesday, September 2, from 10-11am, with CELEBRATION of Life Service starting at 11am. Both Services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Memorials in Sandra's name can be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402556-2500
