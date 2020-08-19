You have permission to edit this article.

Pokorski, Clem R. "Sonny" November 21, 1939 - August 17, 2020 Clem is survived by his wife, Shirley Pokorski; siblings: Barbara Pokorski, Jane Owen (Jeff), Marge Fredrickson (Warren), Gerald Pokorski (Kathy), Mary Perazzo (Ron); children: Trent Hampton (Janet) and Todd Hampton (Heidi); grandchildren: Ben Hampton, Sarah Hampton, Matthew Hampton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clem F. and Anna Pokorski. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Private family graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair, NE. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

