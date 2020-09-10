 Skip to main content
Pollard, Linda J. March 28, 1948 - September 7, 2020 Preceded in death by, husband, Richard; parents, James and Belva Wallace; brother, Bobby. Survived by, daughter, Tammy Pollard; grandson, Connor James Pollard; brother, Mike Wallace (Valerie). Family will receive friends Friday, September 11th, from 5-6:30pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Saturday, September 12th, 10am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. | (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

