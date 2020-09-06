Powers, Walter Joe "Bud", Jr. October 13, 1945 - August 31, 2020 Long time detective for Bellevue Police Department. Age 74. Survived by son, Tim; and granddaughters, Natalie and Brook Powers. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 8, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. To view video of the Service, go to the website below and click the link at the bottom of the Powers obituary. Military Honors by Offutt AFB Honor Guard and Amerian Legion Post #331. INTERMENT: La Platte Cemetery. Memorials directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.