Prochaska, Joseph C.
Prochaska, Joseph C. Age 86 Born: August 22, 1934, Omaha, NE. Died: September 1, 2020, Omaha, NE. Of Omaha, NE.. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Theresa Prochaska. Survived by wife, Rosemary of Omaha; daughter, Theresa (Tony) Gebhardt of Blair, NE; son, Joseph (Teri) Prochaska of Springfield, NE; daughter, Jackie (Bill) Davis of Bennington, NE; five stepchildren; sister, Rita Kingery; and brother, Richard (Paula) Prochaska, both of Omaha; six grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. VISITATION AND VIGIL SERVICE: 4-7pm Thursday, September 3, 2020, with the 4:00-5:00 hour reserved for the elderly and health impaired. Vigil Service at 7pm, all at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 215 N. 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023 402-468-5348. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Friday, September 4, 2020, also at St. John's. Social Distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended. Funeral Mass Livestream at: sjccfortcalhoun.com Interment: Fort Calhoun Cemetery. Memorials suggested to American Diabetes Association, 14216 Dayton Circle, Omaha, NE 68137. SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

