Prucka, Frank Hiram Jr. March 5, 1932 - August 4, 2020 Frank is survived by his wife, Sharon M. Finnerty Prucka; daughter, Stephanie Duckworth (Fred) of Mineral, VA; son, Matthew Prucka (Sheri) of Park City, UT; daughter, Amy Bergstrom (Ron) of Stillwater, MN; step-daughter, Diane Reiners of Omaha; step-son, Daniel Reiners (Mary Jo) of Wichita, KS; and step-daughter, Nancy Steele (Bill) of Tiger Town, GA. Contributions in Frank's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, http://www.alz.org/ Private Family Service. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
