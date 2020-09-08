Purcell, Harlan B. October 5, 1927 - September 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Neva; and sister: Dee Stueve. Survived by wife Mary; son, Kevin (Colleen) Purcell of Omaha; daughter, Lori (Mike) Kuhn of Grand Island, NE; 7 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Eleanor (Dick) Peterson. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday at 1pm at Mortuary. VISITATION: Wednesday from 6-7pm at Mortuary. INTERMENT: Pleasant Hill Cemetery. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON - COLONIAL CHAPEL 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.