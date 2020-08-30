Purchase, Gary A. January 28, 1942 - August 23, 2020 Omaha. Survived by wife, Elva (Pinky); daughter, Pam Purchase; granddaughters, Emilie (Logan) Merz, Amanda (Taylor) Spudich; great grandchildren, Dax and Daphne; brother, William (Kathy) Purchase; family and friends. Private Family Service. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.