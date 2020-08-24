Rains, Mary L., PhD February 25, 1936 - August 20, 2020 Age 84. Mary was a doctor of Sociology and her greatest asset was her personality. Preceded in death by mother Pauline Grossman; and step-father Wally Grossman. Survived by her husband of 48 years Mason; sons; Kelly C. Rains (Belinda), and Michael L. Larsen; many relatives in and around Olathe and Bashor, KS. VISITATION: Thursday from 11am till 12Noon, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at Noon, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
