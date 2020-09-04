 Skip to main content
Ramsey, Phyllis Ann (Kelly)
Ramsey, Phyllis Ann (Kelly)

Ramsey, Phyllis Ann (Kelly)

Ramsey, Phyllis Ann (Kelly) May 25, 1933 - September 2, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Bruce; parents, Leonard and Ruth Kelly; brother, Arthur Kelly; sister, Elaine Adams. Survived by loving husband of 69 years, Carl; daughter, Susan (Richard) Kropp, and son Clark (Lijuan) Ramsey; 4 grandchildren, Ken (Susie) Kropp, Shelley (Trevor) Sheets, Christopher Ramsey, and Alyson Ramsey; 3 great-granddaughters, Ada and Blake Kropp, and Adele Sheets. She was a very active long time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. VISITATION: Saturday, September 5, 10-11am with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am and Interment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorials to Westminster Presbyterian Church. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

