Reed, Maria J. November 26, 1935 - August 22, 2020 Of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, James and Dove (See) Hosford; husband, Wayne Reed in 2019 and son, Michael Reed in 1983. Survived by children, James Reed of Council Bluffs, Mark (Wendi) Reed of Omaha, Monica Reed of Lincoln, NE, Tony (Chris) Reed of Glenwood, IA; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family: Tuesday, 6-8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
