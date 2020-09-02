Reliford, Jayson Oliver October 13, 1994 - August 29, 2020 Age 25, of Omaha passed away unexpectedly on August 29th. HOMEGOING SERVICE: 11am Friday, September 4th, at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel with VISITATION from 10-11am. Interment: Forest Lawn cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com
