 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richardson, Dr. Ivan D.
0 entries

Richardson, Dr. Ivan D.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Richardson, Dr. Ivan D. February 28, 1932 - September 6, 2020 Ivan was a longtime United Methodist pastor in the state of Nebraska. Survived by wife of 67 years, Marlys; children: Steve (Lisa), Deb (Erv) Havranek, Mike, Tim (Mary) Richardson; brothers: Ray (Marlene), Gene (Joan) Richardson; 12 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. CELEBRATION of IVAN'S LIFE: Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10am at First United Methodist Church, 70th and Cass St. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Youth Emergency Services, 2679 Farnam St # 205, Omaha, NE 68131 For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert