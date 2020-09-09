Richardson, Dr. Ivan D. February 28, 1932 - September 6, 2020 Ivan was a longtime United Methodist pastor in the state of Nebraska. Survived by wife of 67 years, Marlys; children: Steve (Lisa), Deb (Erv) Havranek, Mike, Tim (Mary) Richardson; brothers: Ray (Marlene), Gene (Joan) Richardson; 12 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. CELEBRATION of IVAN'S LIFE: Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10am at First United Methodist Church, 70th and Cass St. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Youth Emergency Services, 2679 Farnam St # 205, Omaha, NE 68131 For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.