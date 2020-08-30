 Skip to main content
Riesberg, LeRoy Anthony "Lee"
Riesberg, LeRoy Anthony "Lee"

Riesberg, LeRoy Anthony "Lee" August 16, 1940 - August 21, 2020 Of Omaha. Born in Coon Rapids, IA, to Clarence Riesberg and Hiltrude (Bruening) Riesberg. Lee served in the United States Air Force in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1967. Preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kyle; sister, Diane; two nephews and two brothers-in-law. Survived by children, Kathy (Dave) Erickson, Mike (Renee) Riesberg, Trisha (Rick) Kapustka, Maureen (Mike) Goltl; former wife and friend, Mickey Riesberg; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother and many family and friends. Celebration of Life to be announced with burial at Omaha National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, a cash donation may be made to the charity of your choice in Lee's name. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

