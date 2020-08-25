Riha, Louis G. "Louie" April 2, 1938 - August 22, 2020 Louie grew up on a farm in South Omaha with all of his siblings. He married Shirley Hrabik in 1961 and continued to live and farm in South Omaha until the 1970's, when they settled in Springfield. While still living in South Omaha, Louie served as the Sarpy County Commissioner. Since their move to Springfield, Louis became a real estate investor and developer and continued his career as a farmer for 40 years. Louie and Shirley have also been very involved within the Springfield and Sarpy County communities through their generous volunteer and philanthropic work. One of those projects was the purchase and donation of a railroad trail in Sarpy County, which is used by thousands for walking and bike riding. Some of their other work includes their involvement with the Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska, which supports various types of cancer research, being instrumental in the development of the Midland's Hospital, being appointed to the Nebraska EPA by Governor Exon, being honored by the Sarpy County Fair for their years of work and support, and even serving as the commander for the American Legion Post #143 in Springfield. Louie is preceded in death by his parents, Louis P. and Mary Riha; sister, Shirley Riha; brothers, Billy and Theodore Riha. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Riha (Hrabik); brothers, Frank (Kathleen) Riha, Vic (Bev) Riha, Vince (Jo Ellen) Riha, and Tom (Jan) Riha; sisters, Mary Ann (Bob ) Moore, Lil (Bill) Cabiness, Julie (Ed) Diehm, Ev Hans, Virginia (Mike) Baye, and Barb (Russ) Widhelm; sisterinlaw, Jan (Theodore ) Riha; over 40 immediate nieces and nephews, numerous God children, grandnieces and nephews, and other family. VISITATION Thursday, August 27, from 5:307:30pm at Bethany Funeral Home. PRIVATE MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will take place. Interment at St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please limit guests to adults only, and the family requests that all guests wear a mask. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
