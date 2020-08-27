Riha, Louis G. "Louie" April 2, 1938 - August 22, 2020 VISITATION: Thursday, August 27, from 5:307:30pm at Bethany Funeral Home. PRIVATE MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will take place. Interment at St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please limit guests to adults only, and the family requests that all guests wear a mask. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison (402) 593-6100 bethanyfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.