Riha, Louis G. "Louie" April 2, 1938 - August 22, 2020 VISITATION: Thursday, August 27, from 5:307:30pm at Bethany Funeral Home. PRIVATE MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will take place. Interment at St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please limit guests to adults only, and the family requests that all guests wear a mask. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison (402) 593-6100 bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Riha as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

