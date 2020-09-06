 Skip to main content
Robertson, Kevin Jay
Robertson, Kevin Jay

Robertson, Kevin Jay

Robertson, Kevin Jay February 29, 1964 - August 9, 2020 Kevin Jay Robertson was born on February 29, 1964 and passed away on August 9, 2020. He served in the Air Force working in communications. He loved enjoying nature, fishing, martial arts, playing games, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children: Jason Robertson of Kansas City MO, Kyla (Brian) Van Horn of Ada OK, Brittany (Timothy) Meyer of Bakersfield CA, and Lexi (Bryan) Mann of Mason City, IA; grandchildren, Hudson, Martha, and Olin; mother Linda Crocker; and siblings, Corey Robertson, Leanne (Bob) Braesch, John (Emily) Crocker, and Amy (Justin) Clark. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Robertson; and grandparents, Noma and Lee Cargill. His life was Celebrated by family and close friends on August 28th in Ericson, NE. Roeder Mortuary - www.RoederMortuary.com 2727 N 108th Street, Omaha NE 68164 - (402) 496-9000

