Roccaforte, Rita Toohey September 29, 1929 - August 10, 2020 Rita Toohey Roccaforte, 90, of Cary, IL was welcomed into her eternal home on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born in Spalding, NE, on September 29, 1929, one of six children born to Jules and Mary Toohey. She spent her childhood and young adult life in Omaha. On May 2, 1953, she married Lewis Roccaforte and together they raised a family of eight children. Rita is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lewis Roccaforte, and children: Mary (Jeff) Chemelewski of Cary IL; Peter Roccaforte of Cleveland, OH, Jane (Bob) Kreha of Grand Rapids, MI; Michael (Deb) Roccaforte of Carmel, IN; Teresa DeFelice of Winter Garden, FL; Ann (Keven) David of Elmhurst, IL; and David (Tricia Stewart) Roccaforte of Spring Grove, IL; sisters, Margaret (George) Johnson of Omaha, NE and Elizabeth Toohey, O.P. of Minneapolis, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Edward, Gerald, and John Toohey and son, Thomas Roccaforte. Rita leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A private Mass will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made at www.cnas4qualitycare.org.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.