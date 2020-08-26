 Skip to main content
Rock-Smith, Cathy Age 56 - August 21, 2020 Survived by two daughters, Rachel Smith (Malik Thomas) and Loren Smith (Albert Finley II) all of Omaha, NE; parents, Jim and Norma Rock; sister, Teresa and Rod Smith all of Woodbine, IA. MEMORIAL SERVICE 2pm Saturday, August 29th at Funeral Home. VISITATION 5-8pm with a Time of Sharing at 7:30pm on Friday. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Woodbine, Iowa | 712-647-2221 www.foutsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Rock-Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

