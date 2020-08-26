Rock-Smith, Cathy Age 56 - August 21, 2020 Survived by two daughters, Rachel Smith (Malik Thomas) and Loren Smith (Albert Finley II) all of Omaha, NE; parents, Jim and Norma Rock; sister, Teresa and Rod Smith all of Woodbine, IA. MEMORIAL SERVICE 2pm Saturday, August 29th at Funeral Home. VISITATION 5-8pm with a Time of Sharing at 7:30pm on Friday. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Woodbine, Iowa | 712-647-2221 www.foutsfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Rock-Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.