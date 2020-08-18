Rohlff, Virgil L. Age 88 - August 13, 2020 Of Norfolk and Winside, formerly of Omaha. GRAVESIDE SEREVICE with Military Rites: Thursday, 10:30am, Pleasant View Cemetery, Winside. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, Trinity Lutheran Church Winside. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne 302 North Lincoln Street, Wayne, NE (402) 375-3100 | www.hasemannfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Virgil Rohlff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.