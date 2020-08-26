 Skip to main content
Rooney, Deacon Paul M.
Rooney, Deacon Paul M.

Rooney, Deacon Paul M. Age 86 - August 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Marguerite Rooney; sister, Mary Virginia; brothers, Patrick and Joseph (Jean). Survived by devoted and loving sweetheart of 57- 1/2 years, Patricia; daughters, Brenda Frazell and Annie (Eric) Bruner; siblings, Margaret, John (Donna), Deacon James (Mary), Sr. Mary Kevin, ACS, and Rt. Rev. Marcel, OSB; grandchildren: Brittany Bruner, Natalie (Bryan) Voithofer, Garrett Paul (Carla) Frazell, Christina Frazell, and Josette Frazell; 5 great-grandchildren (so far); brother-in-law, Daniel (Rose) O'Brien; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, August 27, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S 118th St.) MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 28, 11am, at church. Entombment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors. All COVID restrictions must be observed including masks and physical distancing. Memorials recommended to Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Rooney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

