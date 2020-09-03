 Skip to main content
Rosman, James M. June 4, 1943 - August 31, 2020 James Myron Rosman, known as Jamie to friends and family, passed away peacefully in his home after a long bout with COPD and throat cancer. He was born in Harlan, Iowa to the late Myron and Veronica (Gue) Rosman. He graduated from St. Francis Catholic High School and served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1969. He married Edith Christensen on May 3, 1969. They moved to Omaha and raised three sons. Jamie worked for JC Penney and later for Glidden Paint. After his retirement, he proudly started a new career being a "stay-at-home grandpa" to his six grandchildren. He was a faithful member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, served as an adult leader for the Boy Scouts and youth group. He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and tinkering with any small engine he could find. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Edith Rosman; sons, Brian (Julie), Kenny (Veronica) and Phillip Rosman, all of Omaha; brothers, Steve of Council Bluffs, Bill of Omaha and Rudy of McKinley, Texas; sisters, Mary Lou Crowder of Glenwood, Iowa, and Elaine O'Grady of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Shelby, Mackenzie, Chloe, Emily, Robert, Jack and Rachel Rosman; and many nieces and nephews all over the country. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 10am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Omaha. VISITATION: Friday beginning at 5pm, followed by a Wake Service at 7pm, also at Holy Ghost. Private inurnment at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY L STREET CHAPEL 82nd and L St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

