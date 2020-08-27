 Skip to main content
Ruff, Mary E.
Ruff, Mary E. May 16, 1943 - August 24, 2020 Gretna - Mary was preceded in death by her parents James and Phyllis McIntosh, sisters Violet and Louise and daughter in law Sue Ruff. Survived by Husband Henry, Sons Henry Jr. (friend Tina), Jim, Randy (Lisa) Randy (Michelle). Grandchildren Tim Lindsay, Jada, Cole, Jon, Amy, Liam. Great Grandchildren Kinley and Liam. Siblings Ralph (Ella Mae) June (Dick) Daryl (Marilyn) and Stan (Pat). VISITATION: Friday, August 28th, 4-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary Gretna Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 29th, at 10am, Roeder Mortuary Gretna Chapel, 11710 Standing Stone Dr. Interment Cedardale Cemetery. Memorials to Gretna School Foundation or Gretna Fire and Rescue. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE 402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com

