Rushing, Rita M. (Biga)
Rushing, Rita M. (Biga)

Rushing, Rita M. (Biga) September 25, 1929 - August 13, 2020 VIEWING: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 8am with FUNERAL MASS at 9am, Sts Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5912 S 36th Street. Interment at St John's Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Rushing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

