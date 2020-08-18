Sahulka, Helen G. January 10, 1942 - August 16, 2020 Survived by daughters, Lisa Scheiding (Brad), Jeanine McKeone (Phil); grandchildren, Nicole Rucker (Christopher), Travis and Adam Miller, Lindsay Hurst, Emily McKeone (Ben Weber), Tessa, Michael and Madalyn McKeone; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry (Sondie), Dennis (Fran) and Michael (Joyce) Green; sisters, Catherine Ward and Georgeann Prusa; numerous nieces and nephews. WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday, August 18th, 7:30pm at West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 6:30pm. FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday, August 19th, 11am, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. To view a live broadcast of the Wake Service, Funeral Mass and graveside service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
