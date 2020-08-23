 Skip to main content
Salerno, Constance R. February 9, 1931 - August 21, 2020 She is survived by her seven children: Sally McKinney, Dan Montez, Antoinette Montez, Mary Heiman, Selena Perkins, Connie Coco, and Anita Anderson; brother Jesse Salerno; 25 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of Connie's Life on Tuesday, August 25, 10:30am at Braman Mortuary, 72nd Street Chapel. To livestream service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To plant a tree in memory of Constance Salerno as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

