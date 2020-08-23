Salerno, Constance R. February 9, 1931 - August 21, 2020 She is survived by her seven children: Sally McKinney, Dan Montez, Antoinette Montez, Mary Heiman, Selena Perkins, Connie Coco, and Anita Anderson; brother Jesse Salerno; 25 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of Connie's Life on Tuesday, August 25, 10:30am at Braman Mortuary, 72nd Street Chapel. To livestream service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
To plant a tree in memory of Constance Salerno as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.