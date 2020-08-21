 Skip to main content
Schaefer, Deborah M. August 21, 1949 - August 17, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Frederick and Betty Weitl; brothers, Rick and Kevin Weitl. Survived by loving husband, Melvin; son, Nick (Debra) Schaefer and their children, Jakob and Nathan; daughter, Jodi (Cyndi) Schaefer and their daughter, Emily; son, Heath Ryan Schaefer; siblings: Sharon Perrien, Barb (Merle) Hallinan, Lisa Drees, Robyn (Tom) Lawler, Kenneth Weitl; many other family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1pm Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Schaefer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

