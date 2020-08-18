You have permission to edit this article.
Schizas, Fred A. II Age 69 Fred A. Schizas II died Saturday, August 15, in Auburn. 26-year veteran Nebraska Army National Guard. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Jeanne; mother, Beverly; sisters, Susan and Deana; daughter, Alicia; son, Kyle; four grandchildren. MEMORIAL: Thursday, August 20, 11am, Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn. Burial: (family only) Omaha National Cemetery. For more information visit www.hemmingsenfuneralhome.com. HEMMINGSEN FUNERAL HOME 801 "S" Street | Auburn, NE | (402) 274-3631

