Schizas, Fred A. II Age 69 Fred A. Schizas II died Saturday, August 15, in Auburn. 26-year veteran Nebraska Army National Guard. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Jeanne; mother, Beverly; sisters, Susan and Deana; daughter, Alicia; son, Kyle; four grandchildren. MEMORIAL: Thursday, August 20, 11am, Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn. Burial: (family only) Omaha National Cemetery. For more information visit www.hemmingsenfuneralhome.com. HEMMINGSEN FUNERAL HOME 801 "S" Street | Auburn, NE | (402) 274-3631
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Schizas, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.