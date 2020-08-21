Scholting, Robert L. October 5, 1942 - August 18, 2020 Of Springfield. Survived by wife, Connie; children, Dave, Cindy Abbott; family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S 204th St., Gretna. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com
