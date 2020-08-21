 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scholting, Robert L.
0 entries

Scholting, Robert L.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Scholting, Robert L. October 5, 1942 - August 18, 2020 Of Springfield. Survived by wife, Connie; children, Dave, Cindy Abbott; family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S 204th St., Gretna. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Scholting as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert