Scott, Robb Lee October 18, 1960 - August 18, 2020 Robb Lee Scott, age 59, of Omaha, NE, passed away August 18th. He was born on October 18, 1960 in Omaha, NE to Robert and Shirley (O'Neil) Scott. Robb was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard, of Denver, CO. He is survived by his sister, Jacki Pate (Jim) of Mobile, AL; cousins, Jim Clark (Bonnie) of Omaha, NE; and Patti Zachariadis, Greece. No Services are planned at this time. Memorials maybe directed to the Spina Bifida Nebraska Foundation in care of Omaha Are Bikers. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
