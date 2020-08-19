Sharp, Florence H. August 1, 1926 - August 18, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, August 23rd from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. SERVICES: Monday, August 24th, 9:15am, West Center Chapel to St. Bernard's Catholic Church (3601 N. 65th St.) for 10am MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
